The following people were booked into the West Feliciana Parish Detention Center between Sept. 6-14:
Sept. 8
Dixon, Lisa: 43; 5018 U.S. 61, St. Francisville; fugitive warrant
Sept. 9
Foret, Jason: 46; 7390 Magnolia Road, St. Francisville; criminal trespassing
Smith, Karlissa: 18; 7159 Woodpecker Drive, St. Francisville; simple battery
Ayers, Heathyr: 41; 10600 Tunica Trace, St. Francisville; disturbing the peace, simple criminal damage to property, probation violation
Sept. 10
Baker, Damien: 39; 7494 Magnolia Road, St. Francisville; second-degree battery
Sept. 12
Collins, Keandre: 28; 2423 Jefferson Ave., Baton Rouge; fugitive warrant
Sept. 13
Wheeler Jr., Carlos: 26; 20725 Charles Ory Drive, Plaquemine; fugitive warrant
Sept. 14
Edwards, Calvin: 42; 100 Tamaran Loop, Opelousas; simple possession of Schedule I, introduction of contraband
Batiste, Quincy: 30; 524 Pecan St., St. Martinville; simple possession of schedule I, introduction of contraband