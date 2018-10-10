ST. FRANCISVILLE — After a lengthy public hearing, the West Feliciana Parish Council voted unanimously Monday to rezone 29 acres of the historic Rosale Plantation property at Wakefield for commercial use.
The meeting was moved to the School Board office because the Courthouse Annex was without air conditioning and water service.
The council approved engineer Steve Burnham's request to rezone his property from RA, residential-agriculture, to C-2 commercial. The property rezoned by the council's vote is part of nearly 360 acres of Rosale that Burnham owns.
Burnham said he has no immediate plans for construction but the rezoning would allow him to build professional business offices. He said he wants to move his engineering firm to the parish from Baton Rouge, while his daughter, a veterinary medicine student, may build a veterinary clinic in future years.
"My nephew, an ophthalmologist who practices in Baton Rouge, may also relocate to the property and construct his office on the property," Burnham wrote in a letter to parish officials. He also said he may add a building for light retail sales, such as a Christian bookstore or arts and crafts.
Some 12 people spoke against the zoning change, predicting the property is not in a good location for retail businesses or a veterinary clinic.
"Who in their right mind believes that granting this change will benefit the parish economically," said adjacent landowner Peter Truitt.
Other opponents said the rezoning will be to the detriment of the historic nature of the property, which was formerly owned by the late Gen. Robert H. Barrow, a commandant of the U.S. Marine Corps, but was part of an 1805 Spanish land grant.
Others complained about the lack of a specific plan for using the new zoning.
Robert Atkinson, an attorney representing Truitt said C-2 zoning, combined with the size of the affected property, would allow Burnham or future owners to use it for a Walmart Super Store, temporary housing for oil field workers or a truck stop with video poker.
"That statement is not fear-mongering, it is a fact," Atkinson said.
George Curtis said the only thing legally binding about the request would be the zoning change; "everything else is pure speculation."
Nine people from the audience supported Burnham, who spoke at length about his plans.
"Our dream is for it to be a family estate. ... This is not a new, for-profit thing," Burnham said, adding that he plans to retain the hardwood trees on the property and "nestle" any buildings among them.
"Preservation and enhancement of the property is the goal," he said.
Before the vote, Councilman Bill May said the council members had agreed after taking office not to override the parish Planning and Zoning Commission's recommendations, provided they were in accordance with parish ordinances.
Mel Percy, Sydney Picou Walker, Melvin Young and John Thompson joined May in accepting the commission's recommendation.
Parish President Kevin Couhig later explained that an investigation of a water leak at the Courthouse Annex revealed that the foundation of the three-story building has sunk about 9 inches and the displacement broke the water line.
"There's a theory that the Courthouse (Annex) is haunted," Couhig joked, but said after the meeting that the water line can be repaired but structural engineers and attorneys will be consulted about the foundation problem.
In other action, the council:
- Accepted Merrick Construction's low bid of $1,246,000 to replace the damaged Island Road bridge over Williams Creek with a concrete span. The existing bridge was damaged in the August 2016 flooding, and entire cost will be reimbursed with federal grants.
- Accepted terms for a $5.8 million U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Utilities Service loan for continued improvements to the parish water system. Also funded with a grant, the $7.7 million project will include new wells, replacing and adding pressure release valves around the parish and installing new water lines in critical areas.
- Adopted an ordinance giving Couhig the authority to negotiate a lease with Viking Cruise Lines for part of the property at the old ferry landing. The company wants to build docking facilities for its Mississippi River cruise ships.