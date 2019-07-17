A summer of football
After a long, unbearable winter and a rainy spring, we get the summer. For most people, that means the beach, vacations and no school. However, for a large portion of the young men in southern Louisiana, summer means that it is finally time to get back to work. There is no rest for the wicked as summer football workouts have just kicked into high gear. The next month or so will be filled to the brim with hard work underneath the cruel Louisiana sun as teams all over the state prepare for the upcoming football season.
To find out more about this year’s summer training, I spoke to a couple of the coaches in the area, Mike Odendahl, offensive coach with Slaugher Charter, and TJ Davis of Silliman Institute.
I asked coach Odendahl what a typical day of summer entailed for his football team. He said his players have workouts on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. They typically will start the day with some dynamic stretching, and follow it up with various stations where the players undoubtedly break a sweat. Afterwards, they will do some individual work with different position groups. The boys at Slaughter Charter also have the opportunity to get around the area and go work with other teams during their 7-on-7 games on Wednesdays.
I also spoke to Odendahl about the inspirations behind these summer workouts. He said, “We strictly stick to a workout from Scott Cochran, and the focus is getting bigger, faster and stronger.” For those unaware, Scott Cochran is a New Orleans native who serves as the head strength and conditioning coach at the University of Alabama, ergo working directly with Nick Saban. Judging by the obvious success that workout has had at Alabama, it’s no secret why the same workout is used at Slaughter Charter. It simply works.
No two philosophies are the same, and Davis of Silliman has a completely different approach to his team’s summer training.
Davis and I spoke about what his players’ typical day looks like during the summer. He said his players start the day off with an 800-meter run to loosen up. They then get into stretching, both dynamic and static. To finish off the group exercises, the team does some plyometrics. After that, they break off into groups and get into weightlifting and other drills.
Davis puts a major focus on conditioning above all else. “Our players play both (sides of the ball), and they don’t stop all game,” he said. Since his players are on both offense and defense, you could see why conditioning would be so important. He said, “It’s important to develop speed with power and still be able to condition.” Davis wants his players to be big and strong, but he doesn’t want that to take away from their speed or their endurance. His team is also going all over the area playing 7-on-7 games with teams in various parishes.
To finish my conversations with both coaches, I asked them to tell me what their primary game-related focus is right now.
Coach Odendahl said his main focus is on the weight room right now. However, the team has a new defensive coordinator at Slaughter Charter, so they’re currently implementing the new defensive scheme. He also told me that last year they had issues with how the receivers were spacing out, and that getting them to line up correctly is a big focus this offseason.
Davis also made it clear that everything football-related really is secondary right now, and that the main focus is on speed, power, and condition. But, he did tell me that they are currently implementing the offense and some secondary defense right now.
It is clear to me that both coaches and teams are certainly going the extra mile and putting in the work this offseason, and I can’t wait to see them each finally get back on the field.