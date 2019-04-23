ST. FRANCISVILLE — A tense debate at the Board of Aldermen meeting Tuesday over the noise of midnight construction work led the mayor to take the blame and the police chief to suggest a compromise.
The board recently approved the rezoning of a lot on Commerce Street for the new Tractor Supply Company that sits relatively close to residential properties.
Several weeks ago, workers began pouring concrete for the development in the middle of the night. Nearby residents called several aldermen to complain about the resultant disruption in the early hours of the morning.
The aldermen apologized for the inconvenience and assured the residents there would be no more construction work after a reasonable hour.
Nevertheless, representatives for the Tractor Supply Company recently contacted the mayor’s office, notifying him they would need 16 hours to pour a concrete slab for the development, and planned to pour midnight Wednesday to beat the rain Thursday.
Mayor Billy D’Aquilla did not dispute their timetable, much to several board members’ dismay. Some aldermen noted they had guaranteed residents there would be no more construction noise at odd hours and said the mayor should have refused the company their request.
“I don’t want to be unfriendly to businesses,” Alderwoman Abby Cochran said. “They called us asking for permission; we should have said no.”
The mayor apologized and said he was willing to “take the blame” for the incident.
Though the mayor reached out to construction representatives during the meeting to potentially halt the midnight pouring, the process for the night’s work had already progressed too far to cancel.
As a compromise, Police Chief Scott Ford said he will notify residents who live near the construction site of the planned work and will monitor the concrete pouring to mitigate the disturbance as much as possible.
The aldermen do not know of any ordinance on the books that bans midnight construction work, but a number of members expressed interest in developing some guidelines at a later date.
“We know that there’s commercial growth bound to come to the Felicianas, and we want to be prepared and ready for the future,” Alderwoman Gigi Robertson said.