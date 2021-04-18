ST. FRANCISVILLE — The West Feliciana Parish Council adopted measures April 12 that its members said are designed to improve communications between the council and various boards and commissions under its jurisdiction.
The council agreed to require the chairperson of groups such as the library or hospital boards, or his or her designee, to attend each monthly council meeting.
During a discussion on the proposals read by council President John C. Thompson, council attorney Dannie Garrett said complaints had been received from subordinate board members that they did not know the council was addressing a vacancy on the boards.
The new policy would make board members aware of vacancies and who is being considered to fill them, Garrett said.
The council, however, amended the meeting attendance policy after Library Board member Claire Mott asked how the requirement would be enforced, suggesting the council or council secretary will “have a lot of people to track.”
The council then accepted Garrett’s suggestion to change the policy to say that attendance at council meetings is “urged” rather than required.
Council member Kevin Dreher said the consequence of boards and commissions not having a representative at a council meeting will be that their members will have no grounds to lodge a complaint about any action the council takes during a meeting.
Boards and commissions also are required to keep the council secretary up to date on resignations and the terms of their members, according to the policy.
In addition to the library and hospital boards, the council also oversees the parish Communications District, Board of Adjustment, Economic Development Commission, Gas Utility District, Fire Protection District, Planning and Zoning Commission, Port Commission and Tourist Commission.
In other action, the board appointed John Flippen to the Tourist Commission and Todd Sandeman to the Economic Development Commission.