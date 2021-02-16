West Feliciana Hospital has added Hitachi’s SCENARIA View lower dose CT imaging system to its list of diagnostic offerings, a news release said.
The equipment includes radiation dose reduction features, as well as a range of capabilities. The machine offers one of the largest openings on the market, made to accommodate all body types and provide maximum comfort and reassurance to patients.
“The View offers our physicians and the community we serve access the latest in 128-slice CT,” West Feliciana Hospital CEO Lee Chastant said. “This machine combines enhanced patient safety through advanced technology dose reduction along with a variety of comfort features that patients are really going to enjoy. It also provides for a wide range of applications including Cardiac CT Angiography, which is not a procedure often available in a small community like ours, but we are proud to offer it to our patients.”
Diagnostic imaging at West Feliciana Hospital is located just inside the Main Entrance. For information, to schedule an appointment or for questions about a procedure, contact the hospital at (225) 635-2443 or visit wfph.org.