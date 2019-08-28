The LSU Agricultural Center is offering Dining with Diabetes, an educational opportunity, for those who have or who are at risk for diabetes or prediabetes.
This five-part educational series will be held Oct. 7, Oct. 14, Oct. 21 and Oct. 28. The date for the fifth class/follow-up reunion class will be announced at a later time. Classes begin at 5:30 p.m. and will be held at the LSU AgCenter Office located at 10032 West Feliciana Parkway, St. Francisville.
Classes last 1½ to 2 hours each session.
The program will be conducted by Layne Langley, area nutrition agent, with the LSU AgCenter and Dewana Bobo, nurse practitioner with the Daniel Clinic.
Participants will receive all information discussed at each class, tools to help successfully manage their condition and the opportunity to sample tasty, healthful diabetic-friendly dishes.
In Louisiana, 13.9% of adults have diabetes and 37.5% have prediabetes. The rate is so high that all Louisianans with prediabetes could fill the Superdome 16.6 times and all Louisianans with diabetes could fill Tiger Stadium 4.4 times, according to a news release. The impact of diabetes is costly, and if uncontrolled, this disease can lead to a variety of complications, including stroke, heart disease, kidney disease, amputation and blindness.
The program is open to the public. The cost is $40 to attend the series. Call (225) 635-3614 for more information. To attend this series of classes, register online at store.lsuagcenter.com then click the Events & Services tab, and select “Dining with Diabetes — West Feliciana 2019.” Seating is limited. Registration ends on Sept. 23.
Oct. 7: Session 1, What is Diabetes?
Oct. 14: Session 2, Carbohydrates and Sweeteners
Oct. 21: Session 3, Fats and Sodium
Oct. 28: Session 4, Vitamins, Minerals and Fiber
Follow-up reunion — Guest speaker — Date will be announced