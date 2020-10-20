Residents of St. Francisville and West Feliciana Parish are receiving new 96-gallon garbage carts between Oct. 26-31. These will allow for automated pickup service.
The carts will be delivered to the residence, but the home's physical or 911 address must be visible on the property.
They go into use after Nov. 2. After that, no resident-owned containers will be emptied. All garbage must fit inside the cart, as things outside it will not be picked up. A second cart is available for $75. Waste Management retains ownership.
Call (800) 284-2451 to order a second bin or ask questions.
West Feliciana Parish President Kenny Havard said the change was made in the face of uncertain revenues from sales tax.
"We saved about $190,000 a year by doing so," he said. "We are now able to use those savings to pay for additional services, like a five a day per week litter patrol and once a month bulk pick up for 'sofas, washing machines etc.' "
He said the cans will help in other ways, including making it harder for animals to get in and Waste Management will replace damaged bins.
"It may not be the perfect solution, but it is the best we can do without having to charge more or ask for a tax. I would just like to ask everyone to be patient until all the kinks are worked out," he said. He also asked that people report issues, so they can be fixed. He invited phone calls to his cell, (225) 721-7949.