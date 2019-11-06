Holding signed games balls from a district win by the West Feliciana Middle School, from left, are football coaches Tim Washington, Grant Ollenburger and Wade Toney; principal Mark Lester; and coach Stephen Spark.
PROVIDED PHOTO
West Feliciana Middle School football coach Wade Toney, right, presents the middle school football district championship trophy to principal Mark Lester.