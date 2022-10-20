The West Feliciana Parish School Board approved contract increases for its ongoing construction program and honored the system’s top teachers at an Oct. 18 meeting.
The board accepted a $329,104 increase in the price of construction for the new Bains Elementary School, reflecting unanticipated costs over a period of about eight months, said Clay Slagle, of Volkert Inc., the construction program manager.
Students moved into the new elementary school in August. Slagle said the construction price now totals $24,377,569.
The added costs include appropriations for laying underground conduit between the school and West Feliciana Middle School to improve internet connectivity, some additional site clearing at the rear of the campus and electrical connections for temporary kitchen equipment that was used until permanent fixtures arrived, Slagle said.
The board also approved an $11,231 contract increase for improvements at West Feliciana High School that brought the total cost to $14,247,817.
The board recognized teachers who won “Teacher of the Year” honors last school year:
- Sammetria Martin, elementary winner. Bains Elementary Principal Brittney Rosenbach said Martin has high expectations for her students and leverages their strengths to achieve better results in all areas. “I am better for her being at my school,” Rosenbach said.
- Sarah Parkerson, middle school winner. Principal Mark Lester said Parkerson’s classrooms are noted for the engagement of the students and their work ethic. “She is an amazing teacher … not a minute is wasted in her classroom,” Lester said.
- Layla Dupuy, high school winner. A 20-year veteran, Dupuy teaches English-language arts, has headed the English department and helped write curriculum standards for the state,” said Principal Karolyn Taylor. “She is a natural born leader.”
- Juliana Habisreitinger, parish winner in a new state category, New Teacher of the Year. She was a finalist in the state competition. Lester said Habisreitinger took over the middle school’s STEM program, which suffered during the Covid pandemic, and “brought it back to life.”
Superintendent Hollis Milton also presented Lester with an award for being named Principal of the Year at the parish level and becoming a semifinalist in the state competition. Milton said serving has a principal is one of the hardest jobs in education, but Lester “tackles the bear every day” to help his students succeed.
In other action, the board gave tentative approval to leasing some of the Bains Elementary property for a cellular telephone tower. Tillman Infrastructures will pay the school system $2,000 upfront while it works on getting required permits for a tower and then $1,500 per month for the first 10 years of a 50-year lease. The payments will increase every five years as long as the lease remains in effect.
Milton said the cell tower is desperately needed for better cellular service in the area of the four Bains schools. The new tower would serve only a 3- to 5-mile radius, but that area is one of the most important in the parish because the schools and the sheriff’s substation are within it.