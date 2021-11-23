The following people were booked into the West Feliciana Parish Detention Center between Nov. 8-14:

Nov. 10

Reine, Brandi: 44; 10223 Tunica Trace, St. Francisville; unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling

Parker III, Frank: 26; 5111 Hillcrest Drive, Zachary; bench warrant

Oldbear, Brennon: 27; 4818 Edgen St. Slaughter; improper telephone communications/harassment, cyberstalking, simple assault

Nov. 12

Bellue, Justin: 29; 4064 Norwood Blvd., Norwood; violation of protective order, improper telephone communication/harassment, stalking

Wilkins, Deontae: 23; 1499 La. 492, Colfax; bench warrant

Nov. 13

Loupe, Matthew: 28; 5131 Everett Lane, Baton Rouge; operating a vehicle while intoxicated, improper lane usage

Williams, Felicia: 28; 621 H St., Crosby, Mississippi; bench warrant

