The following people were booked into the West Feliciana Parish Detention Center between Nov. 8-14:
Nov. 10
Reine, Brandi: 44; 10223 Tunica Trace, St. Francisville; unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling
Parker III, Frank: 26; 5111 Hillcrest Drive, Zachary; bench warrant
Oldbear, Brennon: 27; 4818 Edgen St. Slaughter; improper telephone communications/harassment, cyberstalking, simple assault
Nov. 12
Bellue, Justin: 29; 4064 Norwood Blvd., Norwood; violation of protective order, improper telephone communication/harassment, stalking
Wilkins, Deontae: 23; 1499 La. 492, Colfax; bench warrant
Nov. 13
Loupe, Matthew: 28; 5131 Everett Lane, Baton Rouge; operating a vehicle while intoxicated, improper lane usage
Williams, Felicia: 28; 621 H St., Crosby, Mississippi; bench warrant