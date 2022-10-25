634ed7b489dbc.attach_a_photo_in_jpgjpeg_format-jpeg.jpeg

Ashlynn Culley, 17, recently killed her first deer, a 6 point, taken with a crossbow in West Feliciana Parish. Culley has been hunting with her dad since she was about 8.

 Provided photo

