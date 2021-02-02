Feliciana Firearms celebrated its grand opening Jan. 23, opening with sales, door prizes, live music and jambalaya.
Feliciana Firearms is a family owned and operated sporting goods store in West Feliciana Parish. Its inventory includes ammunition, magazines, holsters, gun parts, optics, reloads supplies, sights, hunting, fishing and tactical supplies. They also offer gun cleaning and scope mounting services.
“The people in our parish expressed a desire for a local sporting goods store, so here we are, answering that need and providing a convenience for the sportsmen in our area. Our pricing is competitive; we are right there with Academy Sports without the 30 min drive”, said Perry Mendenall, owner of Feliciana Firearms. Perry added, “we sell local Louisiana products, including local handcrafted knives. We are also proud to support the Bar D nonprofit organization by carrying their merchandise."
The store has “Jack’s Corner,” an area that displays photos of family and friends in the parish who have served or are serving in the armed forces. Mendenall encourages people to bring a 4x6 photo to add to the wall.