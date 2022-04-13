Hearing stiff opposition from members of a Hardwood church, the West Feliciana Parish Council turned down an alcoholic beverage permit for a business that sells boiled crawfish and other food.
Council Chairman John C. Thompson and members Justin Metz and Kevin Dreher voted April 11 to deny the permit for The Field House, on the corner of U.S. 61 and the south side of Ballpark Road. Members Melvin Young and Clay Pinson abstained from voting.
The permit request drew opposition from dozens of members and supporters of Magnolia Full Gospel Church, which also fronts on U.S. 61 but on the north side of Ballpark Road.
Michael Hesse, attorney for owner Hunter Smith, said the parish administration in February turned down the permit application to sell beer and daiquiris for consumption off the premises. The reason for denying the permit was that the application stated the business is in a temporary structure, Hesse said.
Hesse said the structure is temporary only in the sense that Smith may one day build a larger building at the same location if the business is successful.
The attorney said the proximity to the church is not an issue because Smith will not allow customers to drink on the premises and his alcoholic beverage sales will not exceed 30 percent of his revenue.
All beverage sales would be “to go.”
“There’s no plan for people to come in and drink,” Hesse said.
Although most of the opposition from church members was on moral grounds, council attorney Dannie Garrett gave the council an opinion that the parish could deny the license because Smith’s building is in violation of the parish zoning ordinance.
He said the building does not meet the 125-foot “set-back” requirement for a business on U.S. 61.
Council members questioned how could they be sure the business would not bring in more than 30 percent of its revenue from alcoholic beverage sales, but Smith’s attorneys said state law authorizes the parish to conduct financial audits to determine whether it is in compliance.
Although the motion to deny the permit did not specify a reason for the action, Thompson told Hesse after the vote that it was the zoning issue and the proximity to the church.
In other action, the council:
- Authorized parish President Kenny Havard to enter into an agreement with the parish School Board to install artificial turf on a “quad” of baseball and softball fields at the Sports Park that are reserved for high school teams. The School Board will pay for the construction.
- Approved paying principal amounts due in 2031 and 2032 for bonds issued to build a new library. Accounting Director Danyell Vice said the parish mistakenly set up two funds for paying off the bond issue in 2012, when only one was required. The early payments from the excess funds will save the parish about $144,000, she said.
- Appointed Shieda Perkins to the parish library board.
- Heard Havard say that he expects to get purchase agreements within the next month for the rights of way needed to replace two Sligo Road bridges under a state-federal program. One is the Sligo low-water bridge and the other crosses Gales Creek. He estimated the projects will take a couple of years once the state takes over. “It’s going to be a a long, drawn-out process,” he said.