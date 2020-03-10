ST. FRANCISVILLE — The West Feliciana Parish Council gave Parish President Kenny Havard the authority to investigate a bond issue to jump-start a parish road improvement project.
The council's resolution, approved Monday, authorizes Havard to seek state Bond Commission approval to issue up to $4.5 million in bonds, to be repaid with sales tax revenues the voters last year agreed should be shifted from the parish hospital to the parish road and bridge fund.
Havard said the tax revenues amount to about $40,000 per month, not enough to begin a large-scale road project that would include road base work, drainage and other improvements.
By issuing bonds repaid with the monthly tax revenue, the parish could perhaps start improvements on 30 to 40 miles of parish roads at one time, rather than doing work on a piecemeal basis as the revenues trickle in, he said.
The previous administration had engineers rate the condition of parish roads on an A-D scale, and Havard said he has had contractors give him the mileage estimate for the amount of work that could be accomplished.
Although the stock and bond markets' recent losses are bad for Americans' retirement and stock investments, the parish probably could get a lower interest rate on the bonds than in recent months, Havard and Councilman Clay Pinson noted.
Havard said the parish may not issue all of the $4.5 million authorized in the resolution, but the council's agreement gives him the flexibility to explore the matter further.
"We'll see what we can do," he said.
On another matter, School Superintendent Hollis Milton asked the council to support two tax renewal propositions on the April 4 ballot. One proposition would renew a half-cent sales tax that funds the schools' technology needs and foreign language programs for middle school and elementary students.
The other proposition seeks renewal of a 3.75-mill property tax that supports salaries for all school employees.
Both taxes are "vital to what we do," Milton said.
In other action, the council amended a 2016 ordinance to remove a requirement that revenue from the sale of land in the parish industrial park go to a "rainy day" fund the parish government holds for emergencies. Havard wants to use money from a timber sale and pending sale of land in the park to build a road into the development.
He said the road and other infrastructure improvements would make it easier to market other parcels in the site.
Although he questioned whether the parish government would lose the public's trust for not sticking with the 2016 agreement, Council President John C. Thompson voted for the amendment. Councilman Melvin Young voted against it.