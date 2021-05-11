In 2020, Entergy awarded West Feliciana High School a grant to support the science, technology, engineering and math programs. The grant was used to establish a new class to teach aviation and drone operations.
At the end of April, students from the drone class shared what they learned with students from Bains Elementary, West Feliciana Middle School and the intensive service class at West Feliciana High School. The drones and rockets piqued the students' interests in the STEM programs, and the district looks forward to expanding the program.
Through the Entergy grant and the work of instructor Dave McMillan, high school students Bryce Jarrell, Michael Corlew, Parker Bristow, Dylan Woodard and Chris Murray earned or will soon earn their FAA small unmanned aerial systems certification.