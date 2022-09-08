IMG_2733

West Feliciana High School student Kayden Blaylock asks Saints Store workers Blair Coley and Emma Folse about new West Feliciana swag. Students enroll in Entrepreneurship and Marketing courses to work in the spirit store and gain real-world experience.

 Provided photo

