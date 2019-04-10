The following people were booked into the West Feliciana Parish Detention Center between March 19-27:

March 19

Anderson, Vontrea K.: 25, 9878 St. D, St. Francisville, domestic abuse battery.

Lemon Jr., Gregory M.: 23, 18035 Judith Drive, Zachary, possession with intent to distribute cocaine.

Smith, Charla M.: 27, 5959 St. C, St. Francisville, domestic abuse battery.

March 20

Seale, Cody F.: 26, 180 E. 67th St., cut off/following too close, possession of crystal meth, possession of hydrocodone, possession of suboxone.

Sims, Shania A.: 21, 4560 Ave. F, Zachary, driving under suspension.

March 21

Smith, Charlie E.: 26, 4000 McHugh Road, Zachary, driving left of center, driving under suspension, bench warrant — resisting an officer, careless operation, no driver's license on person.

Warner, Williams: 55, 5215 Canfield Road, St. Francisville, disturbing the peace by public intimidation.

March 22

Kirk, William N.: 44, 4100 E. McCain Blvd., Little Rock, Arkansas, speeding, driving under suspension.

March 23

Pearson, Joshawn D.: 19, 1950 Valverda Road, Maringouin, speeding.

March 24

Lafleur, Luke R.: 21, 106 Lafleur Road, Eunice, speeding, driving under suspension.

March 25

Collins, Amber D.: 24, 4057 Topeka St., Baton Rouge, introduction of contraband into a penal institution, malfeasance in office.

Washington, Roderick D.: 23, 6902 Robert Bailey Road, St. Francisville, possession with intent to distribute marijuana.

March 26

Allen, Laura E.: 41, 8770 Elm Grove, Baton Rouge, improper lane usage, no insurance, misrepresentation to an officer.

Haile, Quinton A.: 24, 9857 St. D, St. Francisville, possession with intent to distribute marijuana.

March 27

Cage, Darius D.: 25, 6922 Greenwood Road, St. Francisville, possession with intent to distribute cocaine.

Collins, Austin: 45, 139 La. 3101, Jonesville, fugitive — Vidalia Police Department.

Newman Jr., Alphonse S.: 46, 5825 Peerless St., Baton Rouge, speeding, driving under suspension, no driver's license.

