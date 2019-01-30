The following people were booked into the West Feliciana Parish Detention Center between Jan. 17-23:
Jan. 20
Harris, Jessica H.: 32, 8249 Carver Road, St. Francisville; felony theft by fraud (two counts).
Lopez, Donald G.: 32, 8042 N. U.S. 61, St. Francisville; DWI first offense, driver must be licensed, improper lane usage.
Jan. 21
Lane, Harry J.: 57, 6268 1st West Street, Woodville, Mississippi; DWI second offense, driving under suspension, improper lane usage, no insurance.
Jan. 22
Vanord, Billy: 26, 9400 Jones Vaughn Creek Road, St. Francisville; bench warrant – driving under suspension, no proof of insurance.
Jan. 23
Johnson, Brittany P.: 28, 12142 Gebhart Drive, Baton Rouge; driving under suspension, speeding 73/55, no proof of insurance/registration.