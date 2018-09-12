Join Girl Scouts Louisiana East for two Saturdays of fun camp activities and friendly competition at its annual J. Low Fall Festival and Duck Derby on Oct. 20 at Girl Scout Camp Marydale, 10317 Cr-232, in St. Francisville and Oct. 27 at Girl Scout Camp Whispering Pines, 56535 La. 1054, in Independence.
Both festivals are from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Proceeds will benefit the GSLE camps of choice, and duck adoption donations will be applied to the community’s Annual Family Giving goal.
J. Low’s Fall Festival and Duck Derby, named after Girl Scouts’ founder Juliette Gordon Low whose birthday falls on Halloween, is a fundraiser to benefit the council’s three camp properties: Covington, Marydale and Whispering Pines. The fall festival and birthday celebration will host some of Low’s favorite outdoor activities, including canoeing, kayaking, archery, face painting, SWAPS (handmade tokens shared by the Scouts) and the Duck Derby. Festivalgoers also will enjoy pony rides at Camp Marydale and a 40-foot rock wall at Camp Whispering Pines.
Hundreds of plastic ducks will race in heats beginning at 11 a.m. The winner of the grand prize may select either a $100 American Express gift card or $250 of Girl Scout "duck dough," which can be used for camp, programs and shop items for Girl Scout members.
“We are excited about our annual Duck Derby because it benefits all of our amazing camps and continues to help our outdoor legacy,” said Jill Pollard, chief development officer. “This is our first time hosting two fall fests to celebrate our founder’s birthday; now, our girls and local families can participate in outdoor activities at the camp closest to them or enjoy what we offer at each camp.”
The entrance fee for the festival is $25 for one duck and five fest tickets. To adopt ducks and register for the festival, visit gsle.org/duckderby. For information, contact Pollard at (504) 355-5871 or jpollard@gsle.org.