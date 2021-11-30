Cynthia Whitaker, Early Head Start/Head Start health coordinator for the Family Service Center in West Feliciana Parish, turned to Layne Langley with help preparing an agenda for the October Head Start Parent Committee Meeting.
The meeting involved parents and grandparents of the students and as well as the staff of the Family Service Center.
Layne Langley is an area nutrition agent with the LSU AgCenter for nutrition programs.
During the Oct. 7 program, Langley conducted MyPlate, the Healthful Way program, teaching participants about the food groups of the USDA’s MyPlate. Langley passed out MyPlate cards and asked the participants to list as many foods as possible on each of the food groups. She then had the group share answers.
Langley covered key messages such as “enjoy your food, but eat less,” “avoid oversized portions,” “make half your plate fruits and vegetables.” “switch to fat-free or low-fat (1%) milk,” “make at least half your grains whole grains,” “compare sodium in foods like soup, bread, frozen meals-choose foods with lower numbers,” and “drink water instead of sugary drinks.”
The participants were given a recipe and asked to make it healthy by making changes and modifications. After the group shared their changes, the group prepared Magical Fruit Salad.
In early November, Whitaker again contacted Langley to schedule another nutrition program. Whitaker selected physical activity/exercise from a list Langley supplied. On Nov. 10, Langley started Be Active Your Way by having the participants do leg lifts as a warmup exercise.
She asked for the definition of physical activity and exercise. Langley then provided each participant with sticky notes and asked them to write the benefits of physical activity/exercise and place their ideas on a poster. Langley discussed why participants should strive to maintain a healthy weight.
Langley shared moderate-intensity and vigorous intensity exercises with the group.
Participants were given potential barriers to physical activity/exercise, and they offered suggestions to overcoming the barrier and received other suggestions from the group. The session included making a fruit smoothie. Before wrapping up the session, Langley led the group in an exercise walking video.
For information about the nutrition programs, contact Layne Langley at (225) 635-3614 or at lalangley@agcenter.lsu.edu.