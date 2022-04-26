The St. Francisville Farmers Market is a storehouse of homemade products, fresh produce, canned favorites and more.
The local farmers and vendors returned to the 4-H barn on Wilcox Street Thursday, April 21, after being temporarily relocated to the perimeter Parker Park.
Jennifer Johnson’s business, Eye Inspire, is an example of a nontraditional farmers market booth. Johnson, a local, offers health and body products and a line of natural teas.
“I have eight different blends,” she said. “This is my elderberry — it boosts your immune system and helps with cold and flu-like symptoms.”
Johnson makes and sells the teas as well as a workout cream aimed at removing fat, multivitamins and detoxing products. She started her business five years ago after transitioning to a blend of vegan and seafood lifestyles. She sold what she made for herself and her children, but the tea blends soon became a top seller. “When I started doing teas, the tea products basically took over and everybody loved the teas and more people started coming to me about their body issues,” she said.
Cox Family Farms is a traditional farmers market vendor and a family-based business. They started vending at the market in November and sell eggs, fresh honey and seasonal produce. Susan Cox taught in West Feliciana Parish for 20 years. She retired after 13 years at the high school.
“I knew enough people and I thought if I come and set up, I would have enough people a lot of people who would be interested,” she said.
The family business includes two sons who live on the same property and a daughter-in-law who designed the farm’s logo to include all they had to offer. “Everything you see in that picture we have on the farm,” Cox said. “From the bees to the animals. My husband got a new Kubota tractor going and we got a pole barn — so, we're enjoying it.”
The unique market time slot — Thursday mornings until 1 p.m. — gives vendors like Ruthie Holmes the opportunity to work weekend markets as well as the St. Francisville market. Her business, Ms. Ruthie’s, has been operating for about five years and in St. Francisville since the market opened.
Ms Ruthie’s products are Louisiana homemade favorites. “I personally do the cracklins, the pork skins, the cracklin cornbread, sweet potato or lemon pie,” Holmes said. “I typically do pralines, my own salsa, jams, pickled green beans, tea cakes, yard eggs. We do a little bit of everything.”
Faye Ritchie, the Pepper Jelly Lady of St. Francisville, is a living collage of the farmers market vendors. She has a strong local following after working at the LSU Ag Center Extension office for 32 years and she has been canning all of her life.
Her daughters talked her into selling pepper jelly and a new career took off in her retirement. “I was familiar with everything anyway but growing up old school, you know, canning everything out the garden, when I retired and I wanted a hobby,” Ritchie said. “My girls talked me into doing pepper jelly for the first time and it's just taken off and, and they tell me that I'm now considered the Pepper Jelly Lady of St. Francisville. It's funny, but it's been interesting.”
Ritchie explained that a meeting is planned soon to revamp the Farmers Market bylaws because none of the original vendors remain. “And our fresh seasonal produce hasn't started coming in yet, so we just have to keeping it going,” she said.
The St. Francisville Farmers Market is open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursdays at the Old 4-H Barn, 9961 Wilcox St. For information, call (225) 635-0265.