The following people were booked into the West Feliciana Parish Detention Center between Oct. 20-29:
Oct. 20
Jackson III, Charles L.: 55, 1006 Josephine St., New Orleans, introduction of contraband into a penal institution, possession of marijuana, possession of cocaine, possession of heroin.
Oct. 21
Robertson, Kileon O.: 33, 3509 Jupiter Drive, Chalmette, introduction of contraband into a penal institution, possession of marijuana, possession of cocaine, possession of heroin, possession of a firearm by person convicted of domestic abuse, possession of drug paraphernalia, fugitive — St. Tammany Parish.
Oct. 22
Clement, Ernest A.: 36, 153 W. 18th St., Reserve, bench warrant — speeding, driving under suspension.
Day, Christy L.: 34, 14895 Joor Road, Zachary, bench warrant — driving while intoxicated.
Lee, Tytianna R.: 23, 7149 Woodpecker Drive, St. Francisville, fugitive — East Feliciana.
Oct. 25
Day Jr., Earl D.: 41, 109 Aspen St., Ferriday, fugitive — Richland Parish.
Whitaker Jr., Delvin D.: 19, 10588 Pine St., Clinton, remaining on premises.
Oct. 26
Shelvin, Kiyona T.: 37, 9857 Street D, St. Francisville, simple assault.
Oct. 27
Fruge, Trevor C.: 31, 9995 Byrnes Road, St. Francisville, domestic abuse battery, violation of protective order.
Oct. 28
Breeden, Abbey L.: 26, 36497 Lucas Drive, Denham Springs, driving under suspension.
Jolla, Joshua L.: 34, 13200 Tunica Trace, St. Francisville, felony theft of assets from an aged/disabled person.
Martin, Roderick L.: 28, 10440 La. 965, St. Francisville, driving under suspension.
Oct. 29
Williamson, Phillip B.: 40, 7231 Homer Knost Road, Denham Springs, switched license plates, driving under suspension.