The following people were booked into the West Feliciana Parish Detention Center between June 6-12:

June 6

Henry, Jerrika: 30; 2490 La. 952, Jackson; cyberstalking/electronic mail

Carson, Jonathan: 24; 3211 W. Park Ave., Gray; simple possession of Schedule I, simple possession of marijuana, introduction of contraband into a penal institution

June 7

Brunson, Larry: 47; 4150 McHugh Road, Zachary; improper telephone communications/harassment, cyberstalking/electronic mail

June 9

Ross, Kevin: 24; 10325 Legion Street, Convent; bench warrant, fugitive warrant

Guillory, Eric: 38; 4309 Cooper Lane, Jackson; domestic abuse battery

Nelson, Delaney: 39; 7534 W. Stacy Drive, Ventress; bench warrant

June 12

Mills, Cherica: 24; 5983 Street B, St. Francisville; computer fraud, exploitation of the infirmed, theft less than $300