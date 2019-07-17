The following people were booked into the West Feliciana Parish Detention Center between June 26 and July 3:
June 27
Cooper Jr., Wilfred: 25, 2249 S. Helen Way Ave., Gonzales, speeding, driving under suspension.
Hinton, Willie L.: 58, 5957 Street B, St. Francisville, aggravated battery, aggravated assault with a firearm.
Johnson, Clinton C.: 22, 5898 Street A, St. Francisville, simple battery, criminal trespassing.
June 30
Anderson, Courtnee J.: 30, 810 Lindberg Avenue, Natchez, Mississippi, malfeasance in office.
Brown, David L.: 45, 4828 Old Slaughter Road, Zachary, driving under suspension.
June 28
Jack, Frisco D.: 25, 5714 St. Gerard Street, Baton Rouge/driving under suspension.
June 29
Jensen, Kenneth B.: 49, 2010 U.S. 61, Woodville, Mississippi, simple battery.
July 2
Davis, Kiante N.: 23, 11208 U.S. 61, St. Francisville, illegal possession of stolen firearm, no motor vehicle insurance, driving under suspension.
Sikes Jr., Robert C.: 25, 1343 Chestnut New Jersey, Jackson, bench warrant — distribution of hydrocodone.