The following people were booked into the West Feliciana Parish Detention Center between June 26 and July 3:

June 27

Cooper Jr., Wilfred: 25, 2249 S. Helen Way Ave., Gonzales, speeding, driving under suspension.

Hinton, Willie L.: 58, 5957 Street B, St. Francisville, aggravated battery, aggravated assault with a firearm.

Johnson, Clinton C.: 22, 5898 Street A, St. Francisville, simple battery, criminal trespassing.

June 30

Anderson, Courtnee J.: 30, 810 Lindberg Avenue, Natchez, Mississippi, malfeasance in office.

Brown, David L.: 45, 4828 Old Slaughter Road, Zachary, driving under suspension.

June 28

Jack, Frisco D.: 25, 5714 St. Gerard Street, Baton Rouge/driving under suspension.

June 29

Jensen, Kenneth B.: 49, 2010 U.S. 61, Woodville, Mississippi, simple battery.

July 2

Davis, Kiante N.: 23, 11208 U.S. 61, St. Francisville, illegal possession of stolen firearm, no motor vehicle insurance, driving under suspension.

Sikes Jr., Robert C.: 25, 1343 Chestnut New Jersey, Jackson, bench warrant — distribution of hydrocodone.

