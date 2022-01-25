The following people were booked into the West Feliciana Parish Detention Center between Jan. 10-17:
Jan. 10
Auttonberry, Brett: 49; 3310 Church St., Slaughter; reckless operation, resisting an officer, speeding, turning signals required
Jan. 11
Dunn, Devoine: 62; 6850 Indian Mound Road, St. Francisville; possession with intent to distribute Schedule II narcotics
Jan. 12
Russell, Jonathan: 35; 6770 La. 129, Monterey; operating a vehicle while intoxicated, speeding
Henderson, Tory: 40; 17544 Tunica Trace, Angola; bench warrant
Rogers, Matthew: 32; 6515 La. 68, Jackson; operating a vehicle while intoxicated, ignoring stop sign, operating a vehicle while license is suspended
Jan. 14
Hernandez, Raquel: 26; 2311 Jamaica St., Aurora, Colorado; illegal possession of stolen things $5,000-$25,000, resisting an officer, misrepresentation during booking
Jimenez, Francisco: 37; 1650 Paris St., Aurora, Colorado; illegal possession of stolen things $5,000-$25,000, flight from an officer, possession of Schedule II narcotics, fugitive warrant
Jan. 16
Davis, Johnny: 51; 31 Collins Lane, Woodville, Mississippi; operating a vehicle while intoxicated