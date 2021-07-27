The board members of the West Feliciana Pickleball Club made a commitment to a pet project early in 2021.
The group chose the West Feliciana Animal Humane Society as its local agency to benefit from some of the profits from its annual tournament.
In addition, the pickleball players held two Beginners’ Academies and in lieu of charging a fee to the participants, the club asked for an optional monetary donation to be given to what’s usually called the Animal Shelter.
When the funds were counted, club Treasurer David Parker wrote a check for $1,550. Club President Dan Heath and board member Pat Heurtin made the presentation to Mary Reese, of the West Feliciana Animal Humane Society.
During the Summer Slam Tournament on June 25-26 at the West Feliciana Parish Sports Complex, 151 competitors representing five states and the volunteers and spectators were treated to a Pet Parade, which helped increase donations.
One of WFPC’s board members suggested that each medal winner should receive the pet of his/her choice to reduce crowded conditions at the shelter.
As with many shelters in the area, the West Feliciana shelter is at peak capacity and is seeking permanent homes for its animals.
Several pickleball club members volunteer at the shelter. Cissy Holcomb, a pickleball player and longtime shelter volunteer, said, “We are so pleased to have been the chosen agency for this year’s tournament. The year 2020 brought such a decline in our usual donations, and we weren’t able to hold our annual Fundraising Gala. All of us volunteers at our local animal shelter thank the WFPC and please know that this most generous donation is really appreciated. We can’t exist without this kind of support.”
For others who want to help the shelter, call (225) 635-5801 or email wfahsociety@gmail.com.