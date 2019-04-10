With the knowledge, wealth of experience and skill of volunteer hunting guides, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries hosted youth turkey lottery hunts March 30 on three LDWF Wildlife Management Areas.
A total of 30 youth hunters took part in the hunts conducted on J.C. "Sonny" Gilbert WMA in Catahoula Parish; Peason Ridge in Vernon, Sabine and Natchitoches parishes; and Tunica Hills WMA in West Feliciana Parish. The youth were selected through LDWF’s lottery application system and paired with volunteer guides to give them a unique hunting experience.
"We take great pride in our youth lottery hunts," LDWF Secretary Jack Montoucet said. “The preparation and coordination by our staff in lining up volunteers, setting up the hunts and being onsite during the event is a key reason why they’re so successful. I would like to thank them as well as the many volunteers for their tireless work as we continue to grow the great sport of hunting."
Hunting conditions were great with most hunters hearing turkeys and five birds harvested, according to a news release. At Tunica Hills, eight hunters took part with two turkeys harvested. The Feliciana Toms Chapter of NWTF provided lunch and various donated items.
Although not all hunters harvested a bird, the experience allowed them to learn the nuances of turkey hunting, woodsmanship and hunting sportsmanship, the release said.