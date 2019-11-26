BainsScience.jpg

Bains Elementary third-grade students in Rubee Smith’s science class conduct storm surge experiments. Excited about their successful experiment are, from left, Koi Kliesch, Michael Patrick Lindsey, Hayden Hebert and Isabelle Bellue.

 Provided photo

Student in Rubee Smith's third-grade science class at Bains Elementary School recently conducted storm surge experiments.

View comments