ST. FRANCISVILLE — The West Feliciana Parish Planning and Zoning Commission adopted a revised master plan for future residential and commercial growth Monday, despite complaints about its accuracy and the scale of the maps in it.
The outline, called the West Feliciana Parish Rural Development Plan, is required in order for the Parish Council to lift a moratorium on most residential development in the parish and adopt new subdivision and zoning ordinances.
The council is scheduled to hold a public hearing and possibly adopt the proposed ordinances at an Aug. 9 meeting.
The council shut down major residential housing developments nearly a year ago.
Doug Cochran, a board member of the St. Francisville Area Foundation, said he supports a new plan but asked the commission to delay action until the document can be tweaked.
He said the three maps that are part of the plan are too small in scale to be useful and “overlay districts” showing land that should be used for economic development, historic preservation and environmental conservation were developed without public input.
Cochran also said the drainage basins on the maps are not spelled out in detail.
He also said some of the information listed in charts in the plan may not be accurate.
Another speaker said the proposed plan is “a warm and fuzzy document,” but he said the parish should not start a new land development program on a “slipshod basis.”
Parish President Kenny Havard said the scale of the maps makes them hard to read, but “we can change them.”
If the commission delayed action on the plan, the Parish Council would have to delay action on the ordinances that will be used to carry out the plan, Havard said.
“I don’t see a problem,” said Alan Kirkpatrick, who chaired the meeting, adding that the plan can be modified as needed.
“It’s time to get on the horse and ride,” he said.
Havard said the plan is not anti-growth or anti-development, but is designed to maintain the rural character of the parish and promote tourism.