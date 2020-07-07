DENVER — Owen Brouillette, a homeschooled senior from West Feliciana Parish, earned a position on the Louisiana National High School rodeo team.
He and his teammates will compete at the National High School Finals Rodeo on July 17-23 in Guthrie, Oklahoma.
Brouilette will compete in bareback riding.
The Saturday championship will be televised as a part of the "Cinch High School Rodeo Tour" series on RFD-TV. Live broadcasts of each performance will show on ridepass.com starting at 7 p.m. July 17. Competition continues daily from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. through July 23.