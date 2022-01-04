IMG_8005.JPG

West Feliciana Middle School students Jonathan Mooney, Breyon Cobb, Zachariah Haselden, Tavis Sutton, Janiyla Washington, Zacarri Scott, Mallory Young and Rylie Williams demonstrated reading growth by jumping 300+ points in the Lexile reading program level since the start of the year.

 Provided photo

