The following people were booked into the West Feliciana Parish Detention Center between March 28-April 4:

March 28

Delee, Delilah D.: 33, 10191 Trails End, St. Francisville, obstruction of justice.

Jenkins, Crystal R.: 40, 524 Old Holmesville Road, Tylertown, Mississippi, possession with intent to distribute ecstasy, heroin, synthetic marijuana, marijuana, and methamphetamine, introduction of contraband into a state penal institution.

Maier, Cheryl: 48, 9443 Old Highway 66, St. Francisville, obstruction of justice.

Vault, Trevor D.: 23, 703 B Everrett Loop, Alexandria, possession with intent to distribute marijuana.

March 29

Freeman, Betty J.: 46, 1041 Cosby Road, Centreville, Mississippi, tail lights required, driving under suspension.

Scott, Courtney Y.: 28, 77195 Oak Ave., Maringouin, speeding, driving under suspension.

March 30

Brown, Brian A.: 37, 747 West St., Woodville, Mississippi, signal required, driving under suspension, no registration, no insurance.

Pope, Willie L.: 28, 1245 McHugh Road, Baker, possession of cocaine, possession of firearm in the presence of controlled dangerous substance, bench warrant — speeding.

March 31

Cauley, Jessica: 38, 2877 Beglis Parkway, Sulphur, speeding, driving under suspension.

April 2

Davis, Jarvis L.: 31, 1226 Second St., Melville, bench warrant — possession of contraband.

Hoda, Melissa: 37, 1754 Old Barnwood Road, Zachary, driving while intoxicated, improper lane usage.

Tennart Jr., Ronnie C.: 26, 21372 Samuels Road, Zachary, switched license plate, no proof of insurance, felon in possession of firearm, probation hold — West Baton Rouge Parish.

April 3

Haney, Donna E.: 36, 16801 Vermillion Drive, Baton Rouge, speeding, no insurance, driving under suspension.

April 4

Jordan, James E.: 25, 4118 La. 29, New Augusta, Mississippi, reckless operation, illegal possession of stolen firearm.

Stowe, Leslie K.: 39, 2156 La. 425, Rayville, fugitive from East Feliciana Parish, probation violator from Lafayette Parish. 

