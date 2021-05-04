West Feliciana Parish Sheriff's Office TRIAD deputies along with several members of the local 4-H Club recently partnered to deliver donated meat to local families in need.
TRIAD Deputy Joe Kelley said, “Bihm Equipment Co. of Port Allen bought a pig at the 4-H sale and donated the meat to the TRIAD program this year. We are extremely grateful for their donation.”
Sheriff Brian Spillman said, “We’re grateful to our local youth for their partnership in our TRIAD program. Their generosity toward this program goes a long way in helping the elderly and needy in our parish.”