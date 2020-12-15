Boy Scouts of America Troop 61 announced Chandler Achord earned his Eagle Scout rank on Nov. 24. Achord is a senior at West Feliciana High and is the son of Traci Achord and the late Russell Achord.
He has been a member of Troop 61 since 2014 and has served in several leadership roles in the troop. Achord also was a member of the troop’s two treks to the Northern Tier High Adventure base in Ely, Minnesota, in 2018 and 2020.
Troop 61 is sponsored by the St. Francisville United Methodist Church-United Methodist Men. The rank of Eagle Scout is the highest achievement in the Boy Scouts of America; only 1 in 5 scouts earn this rank. Since 2016, seven Scouts from Troop 61 have earned their Eagle Scout rank.