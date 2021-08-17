Organizers hope the third time’s a charm for the twice canceled Tunica Hills Music Festival. Festival founder and director Adrian Percy said a much altered festival will be held Saturday, Aug. 21, in Parker Park.
The music festival was conceived five years ago to celebrate the St. Francisville-area music scene and give artists a chance to gather for “jamming opportunities,” as Percy described it.
“I was talking with Laurie Walsh, who at the time was tourism director for both the town Main Street program and the parish, and we started talking about what would be an event to hold in the park,” he said. “The town had this beautiful, special park that was the site of fall events, and we began to wonder what we could do in the spring and the Tunica Hills Music Fest and Jam was created.”
COVID-19 pandemic restrictions led to a 2020 cancellation and then to another that was planned earlier in 2021. While the state is not out of the public health woods, steps are being taken to ensure safety. An inside stage was reorganized so that two outside stages will be set at the park and another outside stage is distanced outside the Magnolia Café. Masks will be worn or provided and West Feliciana Hospital, an event sponsor, will have a tent set up in the park to provide health information and register participants for COVID-19 testing and vaccinations. A golf cart will ferry participants from the park to the nearby hospital for vaccinations and the post-shot waiting period.
West Feliciana Parish President Kenny Havard, an opponent of government mask mandates, threw his support behind the music festival and the planned use of masks and social distancing. Havard said he feels that along with incentives to encourage vaccinations, parishes like West Feliciana should reap some benefit from the behaviors that have led to high vaccination rates.
"I was wondering why in the world they couldn't tell the rest of the state, 'If our goal is to try to get vaccination rates up,' give them a carrot. If you reach 75%, or whatever the number is that they choose, then you can open this thing back up and you don't have to wear a mask and you can go eat in the restaurant; you can do all the things you can get back to normal," he said.
Havard said he wears masks when shopping and applauds his constituents for doing what was right without force. "We've done that by just allowing people to make their decisions," he said. "There's been several mandates throughout; we've never enforced any of them. They say as part of the government's mandate, we highly recommend you wear masks, right? And you go into a store, 90% of the people are wearing a mask."
West Feliciana Parish claims the title for the highest vaccination rate in Louisiana. Louisiana Department of Health figures reports that 60% of parish residents have received at least one dose of a vaccine while the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services reports that 68.9% of the parish was fully vaccinated as of Aug. 14.
Those numbers may seem encouraging, but Percy stressed that Tunica Hills is a community festival and drawing a large or an out-of-town crowd is not the goal. “This is about St. Francisville, and we are comfortable,” Percy said. “We're doing everything thing we can — including moving the Songwriters Stage to outside the Magnolia Cafe — to be as prudent as possible regarding COVID and offer people who attend everything we possibly can to protect them.”
The high school drum line opens the festival at 10 a.m. and the 9 p.m. group jam session will close the event. More information and the band lineup can be found on the Tunica Hills Music Festival Facebook page or at http://stfrancisvillefestivals.com/.