IMG_1369.jpg

Grace Thompson, Emilynn Girlinghouse, Jayce Bolden, Ayden Cummings and John Carter Metz raise the American flag with the assistance of Clifton Scott, Alicia Hamilton and Andrew Webb. These students also led the morning announcements at Bains Lower.

 Provided photo

Students at Bains Lower Elementary help raise the American flag and lead the morning announcements.

Hurricane Ida Text Message Updates for Baton Rouge: Sign up for free

Standard message and data rates apply. 

View comments