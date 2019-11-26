Cupcakes compete in WFHS culinary class Staff report Advocate Staff Author email Nov 26, 2019 - 2:30 pm 1 min to read Facebook Twitter SMS Email 1 of 4 Jacob Wallis, s sophomores at West Feliciana High, competes in Halloween-themed Cupcake Wars in Chef Amy Dreher's culinary program Provided photo Chef Amy Dreher shows, from left, sophomores Anthony Butler, Shawn Briscoe, Nick Lester, Cardell Smith and William Ralph a technique in the culinary program at West Feliciana High. Provided photo Mia Mims, La'Mya Whitaker, A'Mya Coates and Madilynn Travis show off cupcakes in Chef Amy Dreher's culinary program at West Feliciana High. Provided photo West Feliciana High sophomores Catherine Hodges and Mary Frances Whitehouse work on cupcakes in Chef Amy Dreher's culinary program. Provided photo Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save West Feliciana High sophomores in Chef Amy Dreher's culinary program competed in Halloween-themed Cupcake Wars. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Advocate Staff Author email Follow Advocate Staff Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today View comments Follow Us Facebook Twitter Instagram Email