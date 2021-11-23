Beginning with the 2021 tax collection cycle, the West Feliciana Parish Sheriff's Office has partnered with the Town of St. Francisville to merge tax collection efforts, a message on Facebook reminded residents.
Tax bills will now be combined to include both town and parish property taxes so that citizens can prepare one payment for submittal. The West Feliciana Parish Sheriff's Office will send out the tax bills, collect the payments, and then disburse the funds to the taxing body.
Property taxes were the only ones not already being collected by the Sheriff’s Office.
This partnership lessens the burden for the town and creates a simpler method of payment for both citizens and mortgage companies, the message said.
Sheriff Brian Spillman said, “With very little additional effort on our part, we are able to streamline tax collections and save the town both time and money. This is just another example to our community working together to simplify government and reduce costs.”
St. Francisville Mayor Bobee Leake added, “Thank you so much to the Sheriff and his staff for agreeing to take this on, consolidating government services saves money and makes it easier for our citizens.”
2021 Tax bills were scheduled to be mailed out the week of Nov. 15, with payments being accepted beginning Nov. 22. This year approximately 6,826 tax notices will be mailed.
The deadline for payment of property taxes without interest or penalty is Jan. 3, because the office will be closed Dec. 31.
The West Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Office Tax Collection Office can be reached by calling (225) 635-3241. Taxes may be paid by cash, personal check, or by credit card and can be paid online at www.wfpso.org with an electronic check ($5 flat fee) or credit card (3.45% fee).
Payments may be mailed to WFPSO, PO Box 1844. St. Francisville, LA 70775 or hand-delivered to the WFPSO Tax Office at 4785 Prosperity St. Office hours are Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
The closures for holidays are listed Thanksgiving, Thursday and Friday, Nov. 25-26; Christmas, Dec. 23-24; New Years, Dec. 31
For questions concerning tax assessment value, homestead exemption or how taxes are calculated, call the West Feliciana Parish Tax Assessor’s Office at (225) 635-3350 or visit www.wfassessor.com.