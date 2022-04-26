The following people were booked into the West Feliciana Parish Detention Center between April 11-17:
April 12
Stampley, Georgia: 38; 6386 Pohlman Road, St. Francisville; possession Schedule II, possession of drug paraphernalia
Long, William: 51; 6386 Pohlman Road, St. Francisville; possession Schedule II, possession of drug paraphernalia
April 13
Delee, Delilah: 36; 5789 Sweet Olive Lane, St. Francisville; unauthorized use of a motor vehicle
April 14
Newman, Reginald: 38; 19509 Pinkneyille Road, Woodville, Mississippi; driving under suspension, simple criminal damage to property
April 15
Jackson, Anthony: 34; 6820 Cezanne Ave., Baton Rouge; flight from an officer, reckless operation of a vehicle, driving under suspension, driving on divided highways
Watson, Joseph: 31; 9477 Tunica Trace, St. Francisville; domestic abuse battery
April 16
Jones Jr., Calvin: 39, 15188 La. 421, St. Francisville; DWI third offense, improper lane usage, driver must be licensed
Parson, Darre: 34; 4528 Nebraska St., St. Louis, Missouri; simple battery, disturbing the peace/language/disorderly conduct, simple possession of Schedule I