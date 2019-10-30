At Bains Elementary, students continue learning during homecoming week festivities, Oct. 21-25. Students Roddy Lemoine, Maddison Collins, Amani Mullen and Eylon Nichols participate in a gallery walk about why the ocean is important.
Provided Photo
At Bains Elementary, students, from left, Ayden Martin, Karley Baggett, Kaston Stokes, Eylon Nichols and Maggie Bullock enjoy reading during a primetime lesson as part of homecoming week festivities.