Bains Lower Elementary School opened its doors three decades ago and Torrence Williams, a 5-year-old from the Hardwood community, was one of the first kindergartners to walk its halls. On the first day of the 2020-21 school year, unprecedented public health challenges remain, but Williams walked the halls again, ready to meet the challenges and changes as the principal of the school where he got his start as a child.
Williams is prepared to serve as an administrator in the district not just because he grew up in St. Francisville and attended all its schools, but because he met and conquered adversity early in life while being equipped by the school system.
“I grew up in one of the neighborhoods that did not have the best reputation,” he said. “As a student, we were not necessarily shunned, but I don't think people had a lot of faith in people who came from Hardwood.”
Williams found in Hardwood a great equalizer — his mother. She became a single parent while raising seven children. She never stopped working and expected the same from Williams and his six siblings.
“My mom instilled in us that our job was to get an education and her job was to take care of us,” he said. “And so being the person that I am, even as a kid, I was a rule follower. I took that to heart and made it my job to go to school and be the best that I could be.”
Young Williams started building his résumé in elementary school. His earliest memories involve coming home from school and sitting for hours at the table, doing homework and doing his absolute best because he wanted to make his mother proud.
Living in a home with limited resources didn’t discourage Williams, he recalled. He said he feels that watching how his mother handled life and work shaped how he does his job and lives his life. “We didn't always get what we wanted, but we always got what we needed and that kept me going,” he said. “Growing up in St. Francisville, there were definitely the haves and the have nots and I was probably one of the have nots, but school made my life so much better.”
The West Feliciana School System became the second equalizer in Williams’ life. He agrees with the analogy that, despite its racial and economic diversity, all the students are cultivated and allowed to grow in the same soil. “I felt like I could compete at school although I didn't always have the best tennis shoes or the best clothes,” he said. “But I felt like I could do just as well as people who came from the more affluent neighborhoods. I think that I can attribute much of my success to the fact that my teachers held me to the exact same standards as everybody else. So, I had the exact same opportunities.”
The fuel of those opportunities helped Williams excel at every school in the district, graduate with honors and graduate from Nicholls State University. Drawn like a magnet, he returned to West Feliciana to be a part of the soil in which he grew. “We are so fortunate that there isn't the influx of private and parochial,” he said. “In our district, no matter how much money they have, they sit in the exact same classroom. And that creates this amazing opportunity for equity that many other schools and districts don't have."
He started his career as an educator in East Feliciana and then continued his career in West Feliciana schools. He taught at West Feliciana High school for six years, after serving as vice principal at Bains Elementary for three years. He moved to Bains Lower to take on the role as principal in 2019.
He said many St. Francisville alumni return home to teach in the school system. "And it's because they truly value the experience, and they want to provide that experience for other kids," he said.
Williams has a constant reminder of his full-circle experience in one of his school’s classrooms. “I say I don't have any favorite teachers at my school, but I really do because Miss Joyce Roberts, who has been teaching pre-K for 32 years, still teaches here,” he said. “She was my pre-K teacher. So now, my pre-K teacher is one is one of my employees.”
The reinvestment of people has helped gain national recognition for the West Feliciana elementary program. Both Bains Lower Elementary and Bains Elementary schools have received the Lighthouse School designation for meeting goals and successes in The Leader in Me program. The designation, sponsored by Franklin Covey Co., means the schools have achieved outstanding results in teaching leadership and life skills.
The COVID-19 challenges have called for the application of life skills and leadership. Starting last school year, Williams said academics took a second priority to the social and emotional aspects of running Bains Lower Elementary. He reflected on a presentation he gave for an educational institution where he expounded on the district’s theme of "Being the Light."
“We were going to be the light in a time of great uncertainty and darkness for teachers and students,” he said. “I listed the five 'light bulb moments' that I kind of got from the school year and, more than anything else, students need a sense of normalcy. So, in terms of this pandemic, we seek to make sure that our kids get a sense of normalcy, and we want our parents to know we're going to be as safe as possible.”
Williams said checking temperatures and sanitizing will continue, but he wants his students to know the staff is excited to see them and that the parents are comfortable and settled when they see their children walk through the doors.
“We're going to take care of the child first, and then we'll take care of the academics because the academics don't happen if the kid does not feel comfortable and safe within a building in any year,” he said. “And so, we've just been very cautious; we communicate a lot more, but we communicate in such a way that we let the parent know that we're here for children first and everything else comes after.”
Williams is a familiar face in the school system and the community and that helps to lay a foundation of trust. He grew up with and went to school with many of the parents of his young students. “It is extremely significant, and I think the thing that I appreciate most about being the principal here is I feel like I'm truly rooted in this school,” he said. “I'm rooted because I go into a classroom that I sat in as 5-year-old and where I started my educational journey. I see students getting a quality education just like I did. I'm so extremely enthusiastic and passionate about it, because this is my home and I have to make sure that these students get what I got or better.”