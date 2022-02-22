The following people were booked into the West Feliciana Parish Detention Center between Feb. 7-13:
Feb. 8
Seymore, Melvin: 37; 13374 Weaver Road, St. Francisville; false imprisonment, domestic abuse battery (strangulation), first-degree rape, simple assault, improper telephone communication, fugitive, probation violation
Feb. 9
Tolliver, Deondra: 27; 361 Ferguson St., Woodville, Mississippi; carrying firearm on school property, two bench warrants
Feb. 10
Dunn, Jaqualin: 28; 2239 Motel Lane, Jackson; probation violation, bench warrant
Neal, Dudley: 41; 1107 Mead Road, Baton Rouge; possession of Schedule II narcotics, simple possession of marijuana, possession of firearm while committing a crime, improper display of plate, improper lane usage.
Feb. 11
McDonald, Catera: 23; 18249 Manchac Place, Prairieville; simple possession of marijuana, simple possession of Schedule I, possession of firearm while committing a crime, improper lane usage.
Feb. 12
Cavin, Glenn: 53; 6173 U.S. 61, Woodville, Mississippi; bench warrant, violation of protective order.
Wilson, Ricky: 55; 10615 Lovett Road, Baton Rouge; improper lane usage, driving under suspension, driving while intoxicated third offense.