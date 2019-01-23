Laura King learns to use watercolors in an art class taught by members of the Arts for All organization Dec. 11 in St. Francisville at the Council On Aging.
Arts for All members Elaine Erikson, Dawn Hoyle and Ralph Schomburg taught a watercolor painting lesson to a group at Council On Aging.
The community art activity was supported by a grant from the Louisiana Division of the Arts, Office of Cultural Development, and Department of Culture, Recreation and Tourism, in cooperation with the Louisiana State Arts Council, as administered by the Regional Arts Council. Funding also has been provided by the National Endowment for the Arts, Art Works.