The following people were booked into the West Feliciana Parish Detention Center between March 27 to April 3:
March 31
Turner, Ashley: 28; 8761 Mills Drive, Zachary; simple criminal damage to property
April 1
Hayes, Jolesha: 23; 1501 Eagle St., Monroe; possession with intent to distribute Schedule I CDS, distribution of Schedule I CDS, possession of Schedule II CDS, two counts possession Schedule IV CDS, possession of drug paraphernalia, and introduction of contraband
Riles, Leo: 28; 1930 Annunciation St., New Orleans; driving without a license, failure to dim lights, distribution of Schedule I CDS, simple possession of Schedule I CDS, two counts possession of Schedule II CDS, possession of Schedule IV CDS, and possession of drug paraphernalia
April 2
Washington, Renode: 48; 5945 St. A, St. Francisville; aggravated second-degree battery
Williams, Tyeshia: 33; 5514 Blackmore Road, St. Francisville; aggravated second-degree battery and two bench warrants