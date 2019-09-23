West Feliciana Parish Council President William "Bill" May III faces competition from newcomer Justin Metz for his District D seat on Oct. 12.
May, 52, has held his council seat for four years and hopes to add four more before he exits the political sphere.
He said he originally ran for the seat because he felt the previous council did not respect each other or the constituents that attended each meeting, an issue he says the new council has largely rectified.
He said he wants to continue to foster community improvement in his second term while preserving the parish's traditions and atmosphere.
"I’m pro-growth, but not at cost of our rural character of our parish," May said. "I would love to be able to serve the people another four years and try to keep our community growing in the right direction."
Metz, 37, who was born and raised in St. Francisville, said he favors "smart growth" policies for West Feliciana Parish. Among his chief concerns are improving the parish's roads and bridges.
"I would like to see the parish council work with the comprehensive growth plan," Metz said. "I'm for smart growth and development in the parish."
As for the remaining seats, two new members won when no one qualified against them. Clay Pinson will take over the District C seat from Mel Percy, who did not seek reelection, and Kevin Dreher won the District E at-large seat now held by Sydney Picou Walker, who announced earlier this year she would not seek reelection.
District A incumbent Melvin Young won his seat after Jerry Landrum withdrew from the race, and District B member John C. Thompson did not get an opponent in his bid for another term.