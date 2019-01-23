The West Feliciana Parish Library, following a national search, welcomed Natalie Beam as its newly appointed director.
A native of Slidell, Beam has spent most of her career outside of Louisiana, building her skills and preparing for this appointment. For 23 years she resided in Long Beach, California, and held librarian positions in both community libraries and the public school system. This experience was followed by seven years as a university librarian with the University of Hawaii at Hilo.
Beam relocated to St. Francisville in December and has had a very busy first month in this new position: meeting with community leaders, building contacts in local organizations and support groups, assessing library resources and energizing the library staff.
Already she has launched new programs and initiatives, the first being an "On-Display" monthly bulletin board focusing on current adult topics. The first presents an historical presentation on health care and health insurance in the United States. Future displays will be the #METOO movement and other issues of interest. Beam said, "These displays are not meant to take sides, but rather focus on materials we have in our collection and be conversation starters."
In addition, Beam has met with the four local school librarians and begun several collaborative activities including West Feliciana Parish Library tours and a library card campaign for all first graders; Advanced Reading Nights for accelerated readers; and final exam study nights for the middle and high schools, where the library will stay open late and library staff and teachers will be on-site to assist students in exam prep. For younger readers, reservations for Disney Princess Valentine Tea party has filled up very quickly along with a "Wreck-It Ralph" party. The youth summer reading program will feature a space theme with visits from Louisiana Art & Science Museum astronomers and a stargazing night with telescopes.
The older library patrons are equally important and Beam expressed her plans to upgrade the audio book collection, and asked for input from the community in updating the library collection to reflect the interests and needs of our patrons.
She said, "My goal is to make the West Feliciana Parish Library more of a destination and gathering place for the community and for tourists with rotating exhibits and art which reflect the unique beauty, interests and culture of this parish."