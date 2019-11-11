Bains Lower homecoming Minnie Mice.jpg

All ears as Minnie Mouse on Disney Day at Bains Lower Elementary School are, from left, Johnette Covington, Zenobia Carter, Becky Posey, Vanessa Mendel, Kristen Triche and DonYella McVay.

 PROVIDED PHOTO

Disney Day was a feature of homecoming week at Bains Lower Elementary School.

