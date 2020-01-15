The following people were booked into the West Feliciana Parish Detention Center between Dec. 26-Jan. 2:

Dec. 26

Lindsey, Johnny L.: 27, 5919 Street B, St. Francisville, driving under suspension.

Dec. 27

Jarnagin, David W.: 39, 5821 Laurel Hill Road, St. Francisville, driving while intoxicated, improper lane usage.

Dec. 29

Anderson, Timothy D.: 35, 13115 Dipple Drive, St. Francisville, driving while intoxicated, improper lane usage.

Dixon, Tonya D.: 30, 2163 Rhodes Ave., Baton Rouge, speeding, driving under suspension.

Dec. 31

McDuff, Kenneth D.: 63, 682 Cage Road, Woodville, Mississippi, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of firearm while committing or attempting a crime.

Jan. 1

Williams, Gretchen A.: 23, 13340 Country Meadow Ave., Baton Rouge, expired license plate, expired motor vehicle insurance, no insurance, driving under suspension.

Jan. 2

Oneal, Denzell W.: 54, 127 Browder Loop Road, Woodville, Mississippi, driving while intoxicated, possession of crystal meth, possession of marijuana, improper lane usage, driving under suspension, switched license plate.

View comments