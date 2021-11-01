The following people were booked into the West Feliciana Parish Detention Center between Oct. 18-24:

Oct. 18

Chauer, Brandi: 45, 5951 Commerce St., St. Francisville; bench warrant.

Evil, Derrika: 41, 1015 Curran Blvd., New Orleans; DWI, improper lane usage.

Oct. 19

Richard, Nicholas: 36, 221 Houston Richard Drive, Church Point; probation violation.

Martin, Michael: 58, 6401 Main St., Zachary; illegal possession of stolen things, fugitive warrant, theft up to $300, public intimidation / retaliation.

Oct. 20

McCray, Tianne: 38, 11674 Givens Road, St. Francisville; aggravated battery.

Oct. 21

Tunstall, Allyson: 22, 2223 Eagle St., Zachary; bench warrant.

Oct. 22

Fruge, Trevor, 33, 9995 Byrnes Road, St. Francisville; domestic abuse battery (strangulation), false imprisonment, simple criminal damage to property.

Oct. 23

McMullen, Jonathan: 21, 2667 Holly Ridge Road, Jackson; unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling.

